NFL Shop Reportedly Makes Decision On Redskins Gear

A Washington Redskins name change is expected to come soon, after announcing a “thorough review” of the situation last week. The decision came the day after some of the teams sponsors exerted pressure on the franchise, including Nike, which removed Redskins gear from its online shop.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has publicly supported the name change. “In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with (Redskins owner Dan Snyder) and we are supportive of this important step,” he said in a statement. Even so, the NFL isn’t going to pull gear from its own store before a change comes.

According to Sports Business Daily, NFLShop.com will still have Washington gear available. Fanatics, a major online sports gear retailer, will as well. That news comes as other major stores, including Target, pull it from their online listings.

“A Fanatics spokesperson said the sites will continue to sell Redskins licensed items for the time being,” Terry Lofton reports. “The person added that Fanatics was taking direction from the NFL on the matter. An NFL spokesperson noted that a team review of the name is underway and that Redskins merch will remain on NFLShop.com during the review.”

Nike, Target, Dick's, Wal-Mart aren't selling Washington gear; advantage, Fanatics and NFLShop https://t.co/ENTzMqNL4P — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 8, 2020

Per the report, both online shops have 2,644 Redskins items available. Fanatics, which the NFL has 3-percent equity in, runs the league’s online shops.

While the timeframe is very short, a name change could come as soon as this coming 2020 season. Ron Rivera says that having the new name ready for the fall would be “awesome.” He also said that there are already two options that stand out, though he wouldn’t reveal what they are at this point.

One thing is certain: when the Redskins name change becomes official, there will be a serious push to get that new gear on Washington fans.

[Sports Business Daily]