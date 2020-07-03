On Thursday night, Nike made a major decision regarding the Washington Redskins products in its online format.

As of last night, the company, which is the official sponsor and supplier of NFL uniforms and sideline apparel, removed all Washington Redskins merchandise from its official website.

That decision came just a few hours after, FedEx, the sponsor of the Redskins’ home stadium, requested that the team change its nickname. Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, is a member of Washington’s ownership group.

In the wake of the recent decisions from Nike and FedEx, the Redskins issued a statement. In a shocking turn of events – given the team’s recent stance on its nickname – Washington announced it is undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name.

Here’s the statement.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder issued a comment about the internal review.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

In the past, Snyder made it painfully clear he doesn’t want to change the name. However, with pressure mounting from sponsors, it looks like he may have no choice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested a change is on the way. “There’s no review if there’s no change coming,” he said.

We’ll have to wait and see.