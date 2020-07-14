The Spun

Trademark Squatter Has A Clear Message For The Redskins

The Washington Redskins will have a new name soon. According to reports, there are some legal obstacles to overcome for the new name, with one man holding trademarks for the majority of the names that have some momentum.

Martin McCaulay has been squatting on trademarks for a number of possible Washington team names. That includes a few popular options, including the Washington Redtails, Redhawks, Renegades, and Americans, which he says are the “only four viable options” to proceed in time for the 2020 season. He swears that he isn’t looking to turn a profit on this effort.

“I want them to change the name and am embarrassed if I did anything that slows that down,” McCaulay tweeted this morning. “I thought if I hoarded all the good names that would keep someone else who might be a pain in the neck from getting them.”

Further, McCaulay says that he hasn’t heard from the team itself on how to proceed. There is speculation that it is because the team is currently looking to choose another name, aside from the ones that he has. The Washington Red Wolves has gained serious momentum in recent weeks, including among prominent former and current Washington players.

As of Monday, Arkansas State, which owns the Red Wolves trademark, reportedly hadn’t heard from Dan Snyder and the Washington NFL franchise. As McCaulay tweeted above, the potential to use “Washington Football Club” until the Red Wolves becomes available is out there. It would be a weird transitionary period, but if that is a clear winner in the eyes of fans and players, it could be worth it.

In any event, we should find out next steps soon. What is certain: the Redskins name is not long for this world.


