1 Name Might Be The Real Favorite To Replace ‘Redskins’

The Washington Redskins appear to be close to a name change.

Earlier this month, Washington announced it was undergoing a formal review of its name. Many have called for the Redskins to change their name and those calls have grown louder in 2020. Finally, it appears owner Daniel Snyder is listening to them.

Multiple names have surfaced as possible suggestions. There are a couple of favorites among current and former players, but one name might be preferred by Snyder.

Snyder previously attempted to name an Arena Football League team the “Washington Warriors.” Snyder has reportedly been considering a name change for the Redskins for a couple of weeks.

Is it possible he’s already set on changing the name to that?

From ESPN’s John Keim:

The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name “sooner than later”, a source said Saturday night. Earlier in the day Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported a name could be announced within 24 to 48 hours. After Washington announced July 3 it would review its name, the feeling was it would be a quicker process. Multiple sources said owner Dan Snyder had started talking to the league about this three weeks ago. Snyder had once wanted an Arena League team, intending to call them the Warriors.

Washington is reportedly moving away from Native American imagery no matter what the name is changed to.

An official announcement on the new name could come as soon as today.