Longtime Washington Columnist Reveals Unique Name Suggestion

Dan Snyder made a massive decision on Monday, retiring the “Redskins” name for Washington’s football team. This has now led to a plethora of name suggestions over the last 24 hours.

One of the top suggestions is Red Tails, which has been supported by Dwayne Haskins for the last two weeks. Another interesting idea involves changing the name to Red Wolves. This would basically copy what Arkansas State did, as the program went from Indians to Red Wolves in 2008.

John Feinstein, a columnist for The Washington Post, offered another potential name. He believes the football team in the nation’s capital should be called the Washington Justice.

The reason Feinstein wants this to be the name is because it’d show the franchise’s heart is finally in the right place. Even though Snyder did change the team’s name, he didn’t make that move until after FedEx and Nike threatened to pull their sponsorships.

Feinstein: “The team’s new name should be ‘Justice.’ “ https://t.co/RU5SHj2th6 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 14, 2020

Washington is expected to move the team downtown after it’s current lease is up. That means the franchise would be closer to the Supreme Court.

Feinstein believes that is yet another reason why “Justice” would be the perfect name for Washington’s football team.

The odds of Snyder actually picking that name seem to be very low at the moment. In fact, no one even knows if “Justice” is in contention with “Red Tails” and “Red Wolves.”