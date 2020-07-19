3 Dark Horse Suggestions For The Redskins’ New Name

The Washington Redskins will officially have a new team name and logo ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder announced earlier this week that the Redskins name and logo will be retired before the season.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced.

Several names have been suggested for Washington, though a couple – Red Wolves, Redtails, Warriors – seem to be the frontrunners. It’s likely that Washington will go with one of the perceived frontrunners, but you never know.

Here are three dark horse suggestions for Washington’s new team name.

1. Washington F.C.

Washington could just keep it simple and go the soccer route. Washington F.C., aka Washington Football Club, would be a somewhat innovative pick for an NFL team. Everyone else has nicknames, why not go the other way?

Snyder’s team could keep its Burgundy and Gold colors and go without a nickname.

2. Washington Justice

Longtime Washington, D.C. area columnist John Feinstein suggested this name. It certainly fits a team based in the most-powerful city in the world.

“The team’s new name should be “Justice.” Snyder wants to move the team back into the District when the lease on his current stadium ends. That would mean playing just two miles from the Supreme Court again. And, in this moment in time when social justice is on everyone’s mind, the name would be a perfect fit,” he wrote in the Washington Post.

Feinstein: “The team’s new name should be ‘Justice.’ “ https://t.co/RU5SHj2th6 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 14, 2020

3. Washington Hogs

The Hogs, the Redskins’ powerful offensive line from the 1980s Super Bowl teams, were one of the most-iconic positional units in all of football.

“I played at Michigan and there’s a great tradition of offensive linemen, so when I was drafted by [Washington], Russ Grimm was the first one I talked to,” former Redskins lineman Jon Jansen said on The Sports Junkies Monday morning. “I thought ‘My goodness I can be another part of a great tradition of offensive linemen and the Hogs. The logo would be a bit of a tricky thing because you don’t wanna have a big ole pig on there with a big ole snout.

“If everyone wants to talk about the history of [Washington], what’s the one thing that you think about? You think of the Hogs, so why not go with the Washington Hogs?”

***

Washington is expected to announce its new name and logo before the 2020 season begins.