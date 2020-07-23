Breaking: Redskins Decide On Name For The 2020 Season

In a strange twist, the Washington Redskins have made a decision on their new name for the 2020 NFL season. But it’s far from what anyone was expecting.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Washington is renaming itself the “Washington Football Team” with immediate effect. Per the report, it is neither the final name nor the rebranding name for the team. But it will serve as a placeholder until a new name is officially adopted.

The Washington Football Team will retain the burgundy and gold color scheme it has used for decades. However, the old logo will be replaced by individual player numbers on the helmets.

But while the new name is being discussed internally, fans will be able to buy merchandise for the interim name. Schefter reported that “Washington Football Team” merchandise will be available on team stores soon.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

The decision comes on the heels of widespread calls for the team to abandon the long-held nickname. Numerous sponsored pulled out or threatened to pull out if team owner Dan Snyder didn’t acquiesce.

Despite decades of maintaining that the name would never change, Snyder finally gave in earlier this month. He pledged to review the name first before determining that a name change was needed.

Unfortunately, Snyder took so long in making that decision that it reportedly gave trademark squatters ample time to gobble up his preferred names.

Now the courts are involved as Snyder tries to rebrand the team the way he wants to.

This has been quite a mess, to say the least. But at least the racist connotations behind the team’s old “Redskins” name is finally on the way out.