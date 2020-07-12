Ranking The Top 3 Choices For The Redskins’ New Name

The Washington Redskins are reviewing their team name and an official change might be coming soon, according to multiple reports.

ESPN NFL insider John Keim and Yahoo! Sports’ insider Charles Robinson both reported on Saturday that an official announcement might come in 24-48 hours.

“The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name ‘sooner than later,’ a source said Saturday night,” Keim reported.

The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name "sooner than later", a source said Saturday night. Earlier in the day Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported a name could be announced within 24 to 48 hours. After Washington announced July 3 it would… https://t.co/xzkY9QI3Nq — John Keim (@john_keim) July 12, 2020

Three name replacements have been discussed the most among former players and the fan base. We’ve ranked the top three choices.

1. Washington Redtails

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in favor of “Redtails” if the team does decide to change names.

Redtails has multiple references that could play in Washington, too. The Tuskegee Airmen, the. African-American pilots who fought in World War II, referred to themselves as “Redtails.”

And the red-tailed hawk is a popular bird in the Washington, D.C. area.

I like the redtails 🤔 https://t.co/DLSWsUcldp — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) July 3, 2020

2. Washington RedWolves

RedWolves might be gaining the most momentum of any name being suggested. Former Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot has been making a strong push for it to be the new name.

“Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington,” Smoot wrote on Twitter. “WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow.”

Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington🐺🐺🐺🐺❄️❄️❄️WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow pic.twitter.com/6yonc6BmrR — Fred Smoot (@Fsmoot21SeanT) July 12, 2020

3. Washington Warriors

“Warriors” might be the frontrunner based strictly on Daniel Snyder’s history. The Washington owner previously wanted to name an Arena Football League team the Washington Warriors.

Warriors would be a pretty seamless transition from Redskins, though it’s unclear if the team is interested in keeping any Native American imagery.

Snyder, though, no longer owns the trademark to “Washington Warriors.”

For those curious: Dan Snyder doesn't own the "Washington Warriors" trademark anymore. He filed for it in 2000 and abandoned it in 2004. pic.twitter.com/EXYSfDqjoJ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 3, 2020

***

Of course, it’s possible that Washington’s new name will be none of the three mentioned above. We’ll probably know soon if the Saturday reports are correct.

Stay tuned for an official announcement.