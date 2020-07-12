The Spun

Ranking The Top 3 Choices For The Redskins’ New Name

A closeup of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins are reviewing their team name and an official change might be coming soon, according to multiple reports.

ESPN NFL insider John Keim and Yahoo! Sports’ insider Charles Robinson both reported on Saturday that an official announcement might come in 24-48 hours.

“The Washington Redskins are close to having a new name ‘sooner than later,’ a source said Saturday night,” Keim reported.

Three name replacements have been discussed the most among former players and the fan base. We’ve ranked the top three choices.

1. Washington Redtails

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in favor of “Redtails” if the team does decide to change names.

Redtails has multiple references that could play in Washington, too. The Tuskegee Airmen, the. African-American pilots who fought in World War II, referred to themselves as “Redtails.”

And the red-tailed hawk is a popular bird in the Washington, D.C. area.

2. Washington RedWolves

RedWolves might be gaining the most momentum of any name being suggested. Former Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot has been making a strong push for it to be the new name.

“Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington,” Smoot wrote on Twitter. “WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow.”

3. Washington Warriors

“Warriors” might be the frontrunner based strictly on Daniel Snyder’s history. The Washington owner previously wanted to name an Arena Football League team the Washington Warriors.

Warriors would be a pretty seamless transition from Redskins, though it’s unclear if the team is interested in keeping any Native American imagery.

Snyder, though, no longer owns the trademark to “Washington Warriors.”

***

Of course, it’s possible that Washington’s new name will be none of the three mentioned above. We’ll probably know soon if the Saturday reports are correct.

Stay tuned for an official announcement.


