There’s Reportedly 1 ‘Leading Contender’ For New Redskins Name

The Washington Redskins announced last week that the team was undergoing a full review of its name in the wake of growing calls for it to be changed.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said.

Reports have suggested that a new name could be in place before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Multiple names have been suggested, with quarterback Dwayne Haskins revealing he likes one in particular. There’s reportedly another “leading” candidate, though.

The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said on his Friday podcast that “Warriors” is the leading contender for the name replacement.

From the Washington Post:

On his podcast Friday, The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said he had it “on pretty good authority” that the leading contender for the replacement name is Warriors. “I don’t think that’s a reveal by any stretch,” Sheehan said. “I think people do know that the Redskins have marked Washington Warriors just in case, and that this has been the way…I would bet big money on the Warriors being the new name for the football team.”

Snyder applied for a trademark for “Washington Warriors” at the start of the century, but reportedly doesn’t have it anymore.

Some have suggested that “Warriors” would be too close to “Redskins,” especially if the branding doesn’t change much.

Folks tweeting about Washington Warriors with feathers and arrows on the logo missed the whole damn point. Native American cultures and our tribes are real, contemporary, diverse and ALIVE. We are not cartoons. And we are not mascots. — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) July 3, 2020

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said he is looking forward to going through the process of a possible name change.

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” he said.

Washington is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.