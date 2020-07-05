The Spun

2 Names Emerging As Favorites To Replace The Redskins

A Washington Redskins helmet sitting on the field.FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 08: A Washington Redskins helmet before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Two names appear to be emerging as possible frontrunners to replace “Redskins” if Washington’s football team does in fact make a change.

Washington announced on Friday that it will officially review the name of its football team. Calls to change the name have been getting louder in recent weeks. Some of the team’s biggest corporate sponsors have publicly asked for a change.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said.

Betting odds on the new name have been released and they’re somewhat ridiculous. Other suggestions have popped up on social media. There appear to be two favorites among the people making a name suggestion:

  • Washington Red Tails
  • Washington Warriors

“Red Tails” would be in honor of The Tuskegee Airmen, the African-American pilots who fought in World War II. It would also pay tribute to the military, which is something Washington wants to do.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins is in favor of that name, as well.

“Warriors” is the other popular name suggestion. It has strong alliteration and could suggest ties to the military, as well.

However, some think that “Warriors” isn’t a far enough change.

Washington could go with “Warriors” and significantly alter the uniform.

Other names suggested via the betting odds are: Presidents, Generals, Lincolns, Americans, Kings and Memorials.

You can view the full list here.


