Legendary Redskins Player Won’t Call Team By Their New Name

The Washington Redskins are set to unveil a new name sometime later this month, but not everyone is accepting it.

Washington owner Dan Snyder announced on Monday that the “Redskins” name and logo is being retired. The team began a review of the name earlier this month.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced Monday morning. While most players and fans have accepted the change, not everyone is on board. Jeff Bostic, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl champion, does not like it. Bostic, a famed member of “The Hogs” offensive line, says he won’t call the team by their new name. “I’ll always call them the Washington Redskins, I’m sorry,” Bostic told ESPN. “I’ve got great memories, great game scenarios that played out. There are parts of that I’ll never forget the rest of my life. It was an honor for us to put the helmet on that had the Redskins emblem on the sides. This is a political and financial decision. This isn’t what most people want. I’m sure if you’re taking polls in the D.C. area, how many want to keep or change it, I guarantee you the overwhelming number is probably to keep it.” Many former Redskins players are on board with the move, though. Legendary cornerback Darrell Green said he has a “very positive” reaction to the change. Perhaps Bostic will change his mind when he hears what the new name is.