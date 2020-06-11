Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Reveals How Much Weight He’s Lost

Dwayne Haskins’ rookie season was underwhelming, to say the least. Optimism is high entering this upcoming season, though. The Ohio State alum’s recent weight loss inspires plenty of confidence regarding how he’ll perform in 2020.

Haskins’ 2019 production was mediocre at best. The Ohio State alum went 2-5 as the starter, throwing for 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. He completed just 58.6 percent of his passes.

It’s tough to blame Haskins for a rough first year with the Redskins given the team’s 2019 front-office mess. Now, Ron Rivera takes command of a team needing a major revival. Rivera’s made it clear he’s moving forward with Haskins as the starter. That type of trust could pay dividends down the road.

To elevate his game, Haskins has been training hard to drop weight. The Redskins QB revealed he’s lost 17 pounds since he was drafted in 2019. In this offseason alone, he’s dropped 10 pounds. This could make a massive difference in 2020.

Dwayne Haskins says that he's 218 right now, and started training in the winter at 228, and when he was drafted at 235. He said he cut out toxins in his life to achieve the weight loss. #HTTR — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) June 10, 2020

It looks like we’ll be seeing a much more athletic Haskins this upcoming season. That could be huge for an offense lacking explosive plays.

The Redskins finished 3-13 last season. Haskins accounted for two of those wins. Case Keenum split time with Haskins, going 1-7 as the starter. Haskins won’t be splitting time with any quarterback in 2020, though.

The 6-foot-3 pocket-passer is expected to be the Redskins’ starter for the foreseeable future.