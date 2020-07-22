The Redskins Don’t Appear To Be Considering 1 Popular Name Suggestion

The Washington Redskins don’t appear to be considering one of the most-popular name suggestions given by the fan base.

Washington announced earlier this month that the “Redskins” name and logo are being retired. A new name has yet to be given.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced. Several names have been suggested by fans, players and media members. Few, if any, have gained more traction on social media than “Red Wolves.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Washington is seriously considering that name. This doesn’t look good for Washington fans that want RedWolves as the new name https://t.co/jcDWLPpdqu — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 21, 2020 From the report: The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s George Stoia reported Tuesday that Arkansas State University, which has held the trademark for “Red Wolves” since 2008, hasn’t been contacted by the NFL team regarding the name. According to one legal professional, that would likely have to happen before Washington could move forward with its rebrand. “I’d be hard pressed to think that the Washington NFL team, with all of its lawyers of experience, would just move forward with Red Wolves without at least venturing to reach out to Arkansas State and try to reach a co-existence agreement,” University of Florida sports

It’s possible Washington is considering “Red Wolves” and just has not yet applied for the trademark, but it seems unlikely. Redskins owner Dan Snyder has reportedly been working on the name change for several weeks.

Another rumored name replacement surfaced on Wednesday morning, but that too has been shot down.

Perhaps the Redskins’ new name will be a surprising choice.