In recent weeks, the Washington Redskins have been in the news thanks to the team’s controversial nickname.

Earlier this week, the team announced it will have a new nickname in the near future. However, new reports suggest another negative storyline regarding the team will be popping up sometime this week.

Over the past week, beat reporters for the team have sent a series of cryptic tweets. Everyone from current to former team reporters suggested there’s an ugly story in the works regarding the team.

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion . . . Again,” wrote CBS’ Jason La Canfora, a former team beat reporter.

He’s not the only one.

Other reporters like Scott Abraham of ABC said there is “much more going on at Redskins Park than a name change.”

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington also wrote, “What’s coming is disappointing and sad.”

Despite all of the reporters who seem to be in the know, there’s been no mention of what the actual topic is. Regardless, it doesn’t sound good for the organization heading into the 2020 season.

The Redskins have been dragged through the headlines over the past months, but it doesn’t look like that’s coming to an end.

We’ll have to wait and see what the actual news is when it comes out later this week.