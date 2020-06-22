Redskins Linebacker Has Disturbing Reason For Playing Hard

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, linebacker Ryan Anderson has been a role player for this first three seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Towards the end of the 2019 season, Anderson moved into the starting lineup. In 16 games, he set career-highs in tackles (40), sacks (four), forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (two).

In a recent episode of the “Redskins Brawl” podcast, one of the co-hosts Garrett Hudson discussed Anderson’s future with the team. Hudson has an interesting perspective; he spent time with the Redskins in 2018 as a tight end.

Hudson told his fellow hosts that Anderson refers to himself as “Billy Goat”, “Bulldog” and “Ram.” He then recalled a conversation he had with the hard-hitting linebacker about why he plays so aggressively.

“He [Anderson] said, ‘if I can remember my grandkids’ names, then I didn’t play the game right,'” Hudson said.

Well, that certainly is some kind of mentality a player can have in the NFL. In this era where we know more about the severity of concussions and the effects of head trauma on players, it is kind of jarring to hear about Anderson saying this.

It is clear though that the 6-foot-2, 255-pound thumper is intent on getting the most out of his ability, for better or worse. We’ll have to see what that means for his career long-term.