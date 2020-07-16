Redskins Source Comments On Paying Refs Rumor To Adam Schefter

As we wait for the explosive Washington Post report on the Redskins that is supposedly forthcoming, rumors on what it contains are rampant.

One of the more scandalous ones alleges that the Post expose uncovered history of owner Daniel Snyder paying off NFL referees. This would obviously be a major bombshell, if true.

Naturally, members of the Washington organization are denying the speculation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reportedly spoke to an unnamed team source about the matter, and his reaction was pretty blunt.

“If we did, we need to get our money back,” the source told Schefter.

In response to the wild internet speculation that members of Washington’s NFL team paid off officials, one source laughed, strongly denied it, and added “if we did, we need to get our money back.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Schefter’s source is of course alluding to the team’s history under Snyder. Over the two decades, Washington has been one of the worst franchises in the NFL.

Since 1999, when Snyder took over the reins, the organization has made the playoffs only five times. They’ve had six winning seasons, plus three 8-8 campaigns. Twelve campaigns have ended with losing marks.

If Snyder really has been paying off officials, we now have definitive proof that it doesn’t matter if you don’t have talent and competent coaching.