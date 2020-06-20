Redskins To Retire No. 49 In Honor Of Bobby Mitchell

The Redskins are retiring No. 49 in honor of the late Bobby Mitchell.

Mitchell was the first black player to suit up for the Redskins in the organization’s history. He’s considered a pioneer for African-Americans as he paved the way and opened the door for more black players in the NFL.

This is just the second number the Redskins will retire. The other number belongs to Sammy Baugh – quarterback, defensive back and punter for the Redskins from 1937 to 1952 who wore No. 33.

Mitchell was a star receiver for the Redskins from 1962 to 1968. He spent four years with the Cleveland Browns prior to his tenure with Washington. Mitchell caught 521 passes for 7,954 yards and 65 touchdowns over his 11-year career. He was also productive in the rushing attack, running the ball 513 times for 2,735 yards and 18 touchdowns.

We’re pleased to announce the official jersey retirement (#49) of Pro Football Hall of Famer, humanitarian, and all-time legend Bobby Mitchell. Only the second player in our history to receive this honor (Sammy Baugh #33). Details: https://t.co/ih6STuP24d pic.twitter.com/xaPPvnc22t — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 20, 2020

Following the end of his playing days, Mitchell stayed with the organization, serving as an executive to the team. He served in that same role from 1969 all the way to 2002. He spent 41 total years with the organization.

The Redskins plan to hold a ceremony in Mitchell’s honor at a future home game. It’s unclear if that will take place this year given the uncertainty of fan attendance in the NFL this upcoming season.

Unfortunately, Mitchell passed away earlier this year on Apr. 5th. But the Redskins’ long-overdue decision to retire No. 49 will help his legacy live on.