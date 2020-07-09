1 Name Is Gaining Momentum To Replace The Redskins

Tons of names have been tossed around as possible changes for the Washington Redskins. But ateam insider has discovered that one particular name is gaining momentum.

Washington insider JP Finlay said on Thursday that the “RedWolves” has surprised him as a name gaining momentum. He attributed the recent surge in the name’s popularity to former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot, and plans to discuss it with him on Thursday.

“I’ll say this – it’s wild to me how much momentum RedWolves has all of a sudden as a possible new name for the Redskins,” Finlay wrote. “I’m pretty sure it was all Fred Smoot’s idea, and we will have him live on our show tonight. Should be fun.”

Smoot has been arguably the biggest advocate for the change even with only 14,000 followers on Twitter. He believes that changing it to the RedWolves will allow the team to maintain its traditional colors, while also offer an homage to Native Americans. His Twitter feed is now full of fan designs for uniforms and logos based no the idea.

Whether or not Smoot is successful in his campaign, a change to the name is probably coming. Last week Redskins owner Daniel Snyder promised a “review” of the name after decades of resisting change.

Given the current social climate and sponsors continuing to drop the team, that review can only end in a decision to rename the team.

RedWolves is not the only popular name suggestion among the fan base, either. Two other names have been gaining traction on social media.

Will the Washington Redskins be renamed the Washington RedWolves?