There Are 2 Favorites To Replace ‘Redskins’ Among The Fans

The Washington Redskins are officially changing their longstanding nickname and logo. The franchise announced the decision on Monday morning.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced.

Washington has yet to announce a new nickname. This is likely due to trademark reasons. An official announcement on the new name could some soon.

It’s unclear what Washington will pick, but two names have been gaining a lot of traction on social media among fans and former players.

Washington RedWolves

RedWolves might be the leader in the clubhouse among the fan base right now – at least on Twitter. One former Redskins player, cornerback Fred Smoot, is a strong advocate of the name.

So is former star NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Last design before the decision is official. Went a little outside the box with the color usage 🤷‍♂️#HTTR #Redwolves 🐺 pic.twitter.com/rOYXPbT3Oj — DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) July 13, 2020

Washington Redtails

Redtails also has a lot of backers on social media. The name pays tribute to the African-American pilots in World War II. It also works in D.C., as the red-tailed hawk is a popular bird in the area.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell said he loves this particular suggestion.

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a fan of the name, too.

I would love to see the Washington Redskins do a total 180 and become the Washington Redtails, the nickname of the first Black military aviators who flew 15,000+ missions during WW II. Logos by @mbingcrosby + @cdauphin. pic.twitter.com/rEZNQ1Cvba — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 13, 2020

***

Washington Warriors has also been suggested, but that name feels a little too generic.

We’ll hopefully find out the actual replacement for “Redskins” sometime this week.