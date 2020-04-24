Report: 1 NFL Team ‘In Pursuit’ Of Trent Williams Trade

Despite tons of rumors leading up to the NFL draft, not a single player – let alone disgruntled Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams – was traded in the first round.

But it’s a new day and a new set of rounds in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ahead of Day 2 with the second and third rounds, one team is reportedly interested in the seven-time Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, the Minnesota Vikings are “in pursuit” of Williams. Per the report, the Vikings made an offer for Williams at least a week ago, offering a pick on Day 3 for him.

Cronin speculated that the Vikings could make a new push to land Williams either today or tomorrow. They currently have 12 draft picks over the next two days.

As for making cap room for the expensive left tackle, Cronin proposed that moving offensive lineman Riley Reiff would allow them to fit him under the budget.

feel very much in the race to land the left tackle. They have the draft capital to do it, with 12 picks for Days 2/3. But there are still a couple unknowns. Many of you have sent me questions about how the Vikings can afford Williams? Yes, they'd have to make space for him on the — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 24, 2020

at safety, so he might be off the table. The question remains: will Williams play on his current contract where he's set to earn $12.5 million in 2020? If WAS doesn't feel like they're getting adequate compensation for a 7x Pro Bowler, they could let this drag out longer. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 24, 2020

Williams has not played since 2018. He sat out the 2019 season after a lengthy dispute with the team.

But when healthy, Williams is one of the best left tackles in the game. He made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2018, and earned All-Pro honors in 2015.

Do you see Trent Williams getting traded this weekend?