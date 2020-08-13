Report: Dan Snyder Is Being ‘Pressured’ To Sell NFL Franchise

The Washington Football Team has changed its head coach and nickname this offseason, but owner Dan Snyder remains safe…for now.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the minority owners of the Washington organization are pressuring owner to sell the franchise. The full WSJ report is behind a paywall, but one of the key points says that a recent legal filing by Snyder goes as far as to “suggest that at least one of the minority partners has attempted to leak defamatory information against him.”

Interestingly, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that several minority stakeholders retained the investment bank Moag & Company with the intention of facilitating a sale of their stake in the team.

“Within a few phone calls, it became clear that Dwight Schar and Fred Smith were trying to sell their interest in the team,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on July 16. “The Post thereafter confirmed that fact, adding the third minority partner — Robert Rothman — to the list of potential sellers.”

This news came right before the “bombshell” Washington Post report detailing widespread allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against former members of the organization.

The minority partners of Washington’s NFL team are pressuring Dan Snyder to sell the franchise. https://t.co/67rnBzPckC — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) August 13, 2020

So first, the minority owners seemed to be trying to get out of their commitment to the Washington franchise. Now, it looks like they are focusing on trying to make Snyder leave.

Snyder has been the primary owner of Washington since 1999.