Report: Marvin Lewis ‘Very Real’ Candidate For NFL Head Coaching Job

When the Cincinnati Bengals moved on from Marvin Lewis, the thought around the NFL was that his time coaching at the highest level was over. Well, it turns out that he actually might be back in the league as soon as the 2020 season.

Lewis had success for many years in Cincinnati, but his biggest flaw was that he never won a playoff game. All seven postseason appearances for the Bengals resulted in a loss.

Instead of taking a year off from coaching, Lewis became an assistant for Arizona State. He’s spent the past few months alongside Herm Edwards.

While names like Ron Rivera and Urban Meyer are being linked to certain coaching jobs in the NFL, the Washington Redskins might have interest in hiring Lewis.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, Lewis is a “very real” contender to become the next coach of the Redskins.

Lewis has a strong working relationship with Washington owner Dan Snyder.

Multiple sources have told me that Marvin Lewis is a very real contender for the Redskins head coaching job. He’s not the only one, but the interest is there. https://t.co/IvtBremE8E — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2019

If Washington hires Lewis, it might not sit well with the fans, but he is an established coach in the NFL.

Another potential candidate for the job might be interim coach Bill Callahan, who has a chance to strengthen his resume this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Washington’s coaching search.