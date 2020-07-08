Report: Redskins Make 1 Key Decision On Possible Name Change

It seems likely that after years of debate over the issue, the Washington Redskins will actually change their team name in the near future.

There’s been a massive push of late from sponsors and shareholders to make the switch. Currently, the franchise is reviewing its options internally.

Several new monikers have been suggested for when the eventual change happens. While a decision has not been made, we have some new info about the process, thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Washington is planning on eliminating any Native American imagery.

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

It has been reported recently that “Warriors” is the early leader for the new nickname. Former Redskins tight end Rick “Doc” Walker thinks its a good fit.

“The Warriors. It’s so easy,” Walker told NBC Sports Washington. “All you have to do is put the arrow back on the helmet. You don’t have to change anything else. Warriors on the warpath, fight for old D.C. It’s that simple.”

We’ll see if it is as simple as Walker says, or if Washington has a different name in mind.