Ron Rivera Was Asked If The Redskins Considered Tua Tagovailoa

For the second-straight year, the Washington Redskins selected an Ohio State product with their first-round pick. Instead of going with Tua Tagovailoa with the second overall pick, the front office drafted Chase Young.

Dwayne Haskins didn’t have an impressive first year in the pros, but he still has plenty of untapped potential in him. The Redskins’ decision to not take a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft shows they’re committed to developing the former Buckeye.

Washington head coach Ron River was on 106.7 The Fan to discuss this offseason and the moves he made. When talking about why the team didn’t select Tagovailoa in the first round, he said taking the former Alabama quarterback wasn’t really a consideration.

Rivera gave Haskins a vote of confidence going to next season, saying “I feel good enough about him [Haskins] that I’m willing to take that chance, that opportunity.”

Ron Rivera was awesome on @JunksRadio. Says he felt good enough about Dwayne Haskins at QB that taking Tua in the Draft wasn't really a consideration. "I feel good enough about him that I'm willing to take that chance, that opportunity." — Caroline Brandt (@caroline__cb) April 30, 2020

Haskins might not be a franchise quarterback, but it’s definitely too early to write him off.

Last season wasn’t exactly anything special for Haskins. He finished his rookie campaign with 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns.

To be fair, the Redskins were dysfunctional to say the least in 2019. There’s a new regime in place now, and Rivera should help Haskins develop into a better quarterback this offseason.