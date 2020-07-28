Ron Rivera Addresses The Plan For Washington QB Alex Smith

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith continues to make progress in his comeback from a devastating leg injury suffered in 2018.

On Monday, Washington placed Smith on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp. Smith still has to pass the football portion of his physical.

When that happens though, it seems Washington has a plan for him. New head coach Ron Rivera said he expects Smith to factor into the team’s quarterback competition once he is completely cleared.

“If that happens, I think this is a guy that becomes part of our equation,” Rivera said, via the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. “That’s the truth of the matter.”

Besides Alex Smith, Washington has 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and Rivera’s former Carolina Panthers signal caller Kyle Allen as its other quarterbacks. Haskins is the expected starter, but Rivera has promised a legit competition for the spot.

Smith nearly lost his leg when he suffered a compound and spiral fracture of his right tibia and fibula in a game against the Houston Texans on November 18, 2018. He endured more than a dozen surgeries and a post-op infection before embarking on a grueling road to recovery.

On one hand, it seems crazy that Smith is even trying to play football again. On the other hand, his journey has been inspirational, and we hope he is able to see the field someday soon.