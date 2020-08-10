Ron Rivera Addresses The Plan For Washington QB Alex Smith

Washington QB Alex Smith has had to overcome a lot after a severe leg injury nearly resulted in amputation.

But Smith has made an incredible recovery from that injury. And this week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera had some great news for him.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Rivera declared that if Smith is healthy enough, he will be in contention for the starting QB job. Rivera said that he looks forward to seeing a potential QB challenge if Smith is in the fold.

“This could be a very interesting challenge for us because of Alex Smith,” Rivera said. “If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition. It’s going to unfold I think very nicely for us as a football team. This competition is only going to make you better, it’s going to push the young guys as well. So I just feel really good about what we’re going to be doing as we start going forward. It’ll be a very challenging situation to make sure everybody’s reps are equitable and their competition is the same.”

Ron Rivera on Washington's QB competition: pic.twitter.com/27Qm9swn6N — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 10, 2020

Alex Smith started 10 games for Washington in 2018 before his devastating leg injury. But he was playing fairly well up to that point, completing 62.5-percent of his passes for 2,180 yards and ten touchdowns.

However, Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and gave him the reins to the team in the second half of the season.

Haskins was the presumptive starter going into 2020. But the fact that Rivera is opening up a competition for Smith to jump in seems to indicate he isn’t entirely sold on the former Ohio State star.

Can Alex Smith win the job?