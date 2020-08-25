Ron Rivera Announces His Plan For The National Anthem This Season

Will Ron Rivera kneel during the playing of the national anthems before games this season? The Washington Football Team head coach has made his decision.

Kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games is a protest that was started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick was protesting police brutality and oppression towards the black community. He’s been joined by several players in the protest over the years.

In light of recent events of police brutality, we’ll likely see many NFL players participate in the kneeling protest this season. Rivera is the latest to weigh-in on whether he’ll kneel this season.

The Washington Football Team head coach told the Washington Post he’ll be standing during the playing of the national anthem in 2020. But he still supports any and all players who choose to participate in the kneeling protest this season.

To show his own support for the movement, Rivera will kneel during the coin toss. The NFL head coach also plans to write the initials “J.L” on his hat, paying respect to the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who passed away last month.

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera tells @RealLeonHarris he will kneel during the coin toss and stand during the national anthem on game day. He will also have the initials "JL" on his hat to honor late Congressman John Lewis @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/qBCKPU2LN6 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 24, 2020

Ron Rivera is hoping he can be supported in his decision to stand during the playing of the national anthem. He also explained the reasoning for his decision being his family’s involvement in the military.

“I’m not going to kneel, because my father served in the military,” Rivera said, via the Washington Post. “My brother was a first responder. My wife’s family was in the military. My dad had brothers that served in World War II. So, to me, standing at attention is what I’m going to do. That’s how I’m going to honor them.”

There is no denying Rivera will respect the decision made by his players.

The Washington Football Team begins its season on Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.