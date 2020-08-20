Ron Rivera Announces Injury Update For DE Chase Young

Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young has been having a great training camp so far.

Unfortunately, it looks like Young’s training camp highlight reel won’t be getting any new clips for a little while. Young is reportedly dealing with a hip flexor injury. But it doesn’t look too bad.

Speaking to the media, head coach Ron Rivera said that Young is only expected to miss four to five days. He added that Young will be reevaluated on Thursday.

“You’ve got to be smart,” Rivera said, via the Washington Times. “You don’t want to overwork him or wear him down and the next thing you know he’s going to miss four or five days, so we’re just trying to be smart about that.”

Fortunately for Washington, it doesn’t look like the injury will keep Young from making the Week 1 lineup.

Washington drafted Chase Young No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following a Heisman-caliber season at Ohio State in 2019. Young had 16.5 sacks, 21.0 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles before a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.

He’s expected to have a huge role with the team as a rookie this year on a team that’s retooling its defense. Washington finished 27th in points and yards allowed.

Will Chase Young have a standout rookie season? And will he be able to give Washington the defensive boost it sorely needs?