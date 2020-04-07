Ron Rivera Appeared To Reveal Who The Redskins Are Drafting

Ron Rivera understands it’ll be extremely difficult to win right away with the Redskins. He admitted that tough reality during a press conference on Tuesday.

But Rivera has a plan to direct the Redskins on the right path – and he understands that course of direction will take a few years. After meeting with the media on Tuesday via conference call, Redskins insider JP Finlay has three main takeaways from Rivera.

First, Dwayne Haskins is going to be the starting quarterback this year. Second, Rivera and the Redskins are selecting Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the draft. And finally, Washington will not “chase cheap wins in 2020” and is focusing on rebuilding.

Ron Rivera didnt even say Chase Young's name but he sure made it seem like that is who the Redskins are drafting when he talked about the value of draft picks. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 7, 2020

It may take some time before the Redskins become a legitimate threat in the NFC East. But at least Rivera has a thorough plan heading into the 2020 season:

My takeaways from Ron Rivera press conference:

1) Dwayne is the starting QB

2) Chase Young is the pick

3) Theyre rebuilding and not gonna chase cheap wins in 2020 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 7, 2020

After some speculation regarding Washington’s QB situation, it’s now clear Rivera is sticking with Haskins. The former Ohio State QB showed signs of promise throughout his rookie year – a new head coach could be all he needs to excel.

Taking Young, the former Ohio State defensive end, in the upcoming draft is absolutely the right move. We all saw what a dominant, rookie edge-rusher can do for a team last season in regards to Nick Bosa and the 49ers.

The Redskins are still a few years away from becoming an NFC contender. But with Rivera at the helm, they’re on the right track.