Ron Rivera Asked If He Regrets Taking Redskins Job

Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

15 former Redskins employees accused members of Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle” of sexual harassment. Several scouts and other members of the team were also named in the report.

Following the report, both the NFL and Redskins owner Dan Snyder released statements. Over the past 24 hours, head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the media several times as well.

On Friday afternoon, Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer shared a text message exchange with Rivera. In it, Fowler asked the head coach if he regretted taking the job following the bombshell report.

Rivera said he has no regrets and is looking forward to changing the culture.

“No regrets,” Rivera texted. “I look forward to the challenge of improving a 3-13 team. I want to build a sustainable winning culture, in every facet.”

On Thursday night, Rivera said something similar in his initial statement following the Washington Post’s report.

“Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution. Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!” Rivera said in a statement to ESPN reporter John Keim.

We’ll have to wait and see how he turns things around.