Ron Rivera Compares Chase Young To 2 All-Pro Pass Rushers

Everyone knew the Washington Redskins would select Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s arguably the best defensive prospect the league has seen since Jadeveon Clowney.

Young had an impressive junior season at Ohio State, totaling 16.5 sacks and 46 tackles. It might take him time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, but the Redskins have high expectations for the 6-foot-5 defensive end.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera recently spoke to reporters about the team’s newest addition to the defensive line. During his time with the media, he compared Young to a pair of All-Pro pass rushers.

Rivera believes that Young shares similar traits with Von Miller and Julius Peppers. The former is well on his way to making the Hall of Fame, meanwhile the latter is a shoo-in to be inducted into Canton once he’s eligible.

Here’s what Rivera had to say about Young, via the team’s official website:

“He’s not quite as big as Julius was,” Rivera said. “He’s built like him; he’s a mini version of him. He’s got a little bit more of that initial explosion. Julius was very long and his explosion was good, but because of his length it seemed even better than it really, truly was. I mean Julius was phenomenal, and this is a young man who could be that type of player.”