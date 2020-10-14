Ron Rivera Was Asked If Dwayne Haskins Requested A Trade

It does not appear that there is much of a future for Dwayne Haskins in Washington. The 2019 first-round pick was benched before Week 5 and moved to No. 3 on the depth chart.

With the NFL trade deadline three weeks away, it is reasonable to wonder if the Washington Football Team will try to recoup some of its losses by dealing Haskins. Right now, it doesn’t look like there is anything doing on that front.

This afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who made the decision to replace Haskins with Kyle Allen, was asked if his former starting quarterback had requested a trade.

Rivera declined to answer, saying he wouldn’t discuss “football business.”

Asked if Dwayne Haskins had requested a trade, Ron Rivera says "I'm not going to talk about football business" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2020

Haskins did not attend WFT’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday due to an illness. He is reportedly still under the weather and was sent home by the team today.

#WashingtonFootball Team says Dwayne Haskins is not at practice today. Said he's still not feeling well. Sent home with medicine. Has tested for COVID-19 repeatedly and all tests have come back negative. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Ron Rivera said Allen will get the start this Sunday against the New York Giants. Veteran Alex Smith, who saw his first action in nearly two years last week, will be the backup.