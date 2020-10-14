The Spun

Ron Rivera Was Asked If Dwayne Haskins Requested A Trade

Dwayne Haskins following the Washington Football Team blowout loss to the Jets.LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It does not appear that there is much of a future for Dwayne Haskins in Washington. The 2019 first-round pick was benched before Week 5 and moved to No. 3 on the depth chart.

With the NFL trade deadline three weeks away, it is reasonable to wonder if the Washington Football Team will try to recoup some of its losses by dealing Haskins. Right now, it doesn’t look like there is anything doing on that front.

This afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who made the decision to replace Haskins with Kyle Allen, was asked if his former starting quarterback had requested a trade.

Rivera declined to answer, saying he wouldn’t discuss “football business.”

Haskins did not attend WFT’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday due to an illness. He is reportedly still under the weather and was sent home by the team today.

Meanwhile, Ron Rivera said Allen will get the start this Sunday against the New York Giants. Veteran Alex Smith, who saw his first action in nearly two years last week, will be the backup.


