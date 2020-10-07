The Spun

Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Comment On QB Change

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera at the Super Bowl in Miami.MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: NFL coach, Ron Rivera, of the Washington Redskins speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Earlier Wednesday morning, a report emerged suggesting the Washington Football Team will have a new starting quarterback this weekend.

Washington reportedly decided to bench Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen. According to multiple reports, Haskins won’t even serve as the team’s backup quarterback – that honor belongs to NFL veteran Alex Smith.

On Wednesday afternoon, Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the team will roll with Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback. In talking about the move, Rivera had a brutally honest comment about the decision.

Rivera said he would be “stupid” not to play Allen, since the NFC East is wide open. “I’d be stupid not to give it a shot,” Rivera said.

That decision comes after Haskins threw for a career-high 314 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for Haskins, Rivera wasn’t done criticizing the young quarterback.

“Our best chance to win is to put the ball in someone else’s hands…That’s what I’m doing,” Rivera said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

In four games so far this season, Haskins has thrown for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rivera will turn the ball over to Kyle Allen, whom Washington traded a fifth-round pick for this offseason. Allen started for Rivera during the 2019 season when both were with the Carolina Panthers.

Can Allen turn Washington’s football fortunes around and lead the team to a division title?


