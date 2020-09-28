Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Take On Dwayne Haskins’ Struggles

Ron Rivera has only been Dwayne Haskins’ head coach for three games, but his patience with the second-year QB already seems to be wearing thin.

Following yesterday’s 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera expressed support for Haskins, who struggled and threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. However, the first-year Washington head coach was singing a slightly different tune.

During a media session, Rivera was asked if it would be harder to sell Haskins as the franchise quarterback if he continues to play poorly. At that point, Rivera admitted that there are guys on the team, specifically defensively, who “deserve better.”

Rivera also said, via WaPo’s Nicki Jhabvala, that there is a “cutoff point” for Haskins, though he declined to mention what that would be.

The questions and full responses from Ron Rivera when he said other players "deserve better" and that there is "a cut-off point" with Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/1EnnQlzVhj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 28, 2020

Through three weeks, Haskins is last among NFL starters in completion percentage and near the bottom in yards per attempt. He’s thrown only four touchdowns along with three interceptions.

Even at 1-2, Washington is still in first place in the God-awful NFC East, so there’s no need to panic just yet.

However, if the season keeps rolling along and we see Haskins continue to struggle, don’t be surprised if Rivera makes the switch to his old Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen.