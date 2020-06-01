Ron Rivera has the seemingly impossible task of trying to turn things around with the Redskins. That turnaround should go a bit faster than most expect with WR Terry McLaurin in the mix.

The Ohio State alum was a star for the Redskins’ offense last season. McLaurin finished the year with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns – all while playing with three different quarterbacks and an incapable coaching staff.

With Rivera now set to take command as head coach, McLaurin’s already impressive rookie numbers should improve in year two. And according to Rivera himself, the two have already started to develop a solid relationship off the field.

The new Redskins’ coach sat down for an interview on FS1 to break down his thoughts on McLaurin.

“Terry McLaurin’s been a treat,” Rivera said on FS1, via 247Sports.com. “He’s been a treat to get to know. I ran into him several times before the lockdown when he would come around and I’d have a conversation with him. And then listening in on his conversations with [wide receivers] coach [Jim] Hostler has been really, really good. I mean, he’s a young man I think that had a solid year last year as a rookie, a third-round pick — he’s a guy that could be on the verge, he really is.”

An unexpected rookie year could translate into a massive season for the former third-round pick.

Throw in the fact Washington should have a much more stable situation at quarterback and overall coaching staff.

The Redskins’ 2020 offense could be a unit to watch this upcoming season.