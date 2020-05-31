Ron Rivera Has Telling Comment On Rookie DE Chase Young

Ron Rivera will be adding a unique weapon to his defensive arsenal in Washington this year in former Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

Based on Rivera’s comments on the former Heisman Trophy runner-up, he can’t wait to see him on the field. In an appearance on FOX Football Now with Jay Glazer, Rivera called Young’s tape “as good as I’ve ever seen.”

Not only was Rivera impressed by Young’s tape, he was delighted by his stats too. He suspects that Young came close to “about another seven to 10” sacks on top of the 17 he had in 2019.

“Athletically, (Young’s) tape — it’s as good as I’ve seen,” Rivera said on Friday. “It really is… And what’s crazy is he had (17) sacks last season and probably should’ve had probably about another seven to 10.”

Young is coming off one of the best seasons for a defensive lineman since Ndamukong Suh in 2009. He finished his junior year with 16.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 46 tackles and seven forced fumbles.

Also like Ndamukong Suh in 2009, Young came in fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Washington held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They reportedly had all kind of offers for the pick, but stayed pat and went with Young.

By the looks of things, Rivera was one of the guys who wanted to bring him in.

Will Chase Young be an elite pass rusher as a rookie?