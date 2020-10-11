Ron Rivera Names Washington’s Starting QB Moving Forward

There is no quarterback controversy in Washington right now. Kyle Allen will be the WFT’s starting quarterback in Week 6–if he’s healthy.

Allen replaced Dwayne Haskins as the starter this week, but left today’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a bit hit. That resulted in Alex Smith making his return to the NFL nearly two years after snapping his leg.

Smith didn’t fare particularly well against the Rams’ brutal pass rush, but it is honestly amazing he was able to get back on the field at all. However, his heartwarming comeback wasn’t enough to usurp Allen as Washington’s No. 1 quarterback for now.

WFT head coach Ron Rivera announced postgame that Allen will start against the New York Giants in Week 6, as long as he is healthy enough to go.

Rivera held Allen out for the rest of this game as a precautionary measure today.

Rivera didn’t want to put Kyle Allen back in after he was cleared because he didn’t want Allen to take another shot. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2020

Allen and Smith combined to go 18-for-30 for 111 yards in today’s 30-10 loss. The pair were sacked eight times, with Smith getting taken down for six of those. Rough way to get back in the saddle as a quarterback.

Washington has lost four-straight after winning its opening game. They will take on the Giants at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.