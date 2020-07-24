Ron Rivera Offers Timeline For Picking Washington’s New Team Name

Washington Football Team will eventually receive a new team name, but it’ll be a while before a change actually takes place, according to head coach Ron Rivera.

The Redskins will no longer be called the Redskins for the immediate future. The derogatory team name faced massive public opposition. Dan Snyder had no other choice than to oblige to public demands, despite Snyder being opposed to changing the team name for years now.

The NFL’s Washington franchise will now be called the ‘Washington Football Team.’ While underwhelming, it’s not a permanent change. The organization still plans to come up with a new name and logo in coming years. But it’ll be a while before the permanent changes take place.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera updated the team name situation on CBS This Morning on Friday. Don’t expect the Washington organization to make the permanent name change anytime soon.

.@WashingtonNFL Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera tells @GayleKing the team is "not close to making a decision" on a permanent name. "The biggest thing that we've learned is that this is going to take steps. This can't happen automatically." pic.twitter.com/n2T9ZMmltq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 24, 2020

“No, we’re not close to making a decision,” Rivera told Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “The biggest thing that we’ve learned is that this is going to take steps. This can’t happen automatically. So we’re going to have to go through the process. . . . It’s going to be a little harder than we anticipated. . . . This is going to be about a 16 to 18 month process.”

A “16 to 18 month process” means no change to the team name should be expected before November of the 2021 season. Given the difficulty it would be to change the name mid-season, it’s highly likely the Washington Football Team sticks with its temporary name for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons in their entirety.

Unless the organization finds a way to quicken the process, 2022 figures to be the season in which Washington has decided on its permanent team name and made the accompanying changes.