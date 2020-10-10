Ron Rivera Reveals If He’d Consider Playing Alex Smith

Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team announced its decision to bench quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the move in a series of rough comments about the young quarterback. Rivera also confirmed that Kyle Allen will be the team’s new starting quarterback.

So that means Haskins is in the backup role, right? Not exactly. Rivera decided Washington would be better off with Alex Smith serving as the team’s backup quarterback this weekend.

That means Smith is just one play away from stepping into his first NFL game since suffering a horrific leg injury in 2018. Despite not playing in so long, Rivera has confidence in his veteran quarterback.

Here’s what Rivera had to say about Smith, via ESPN:

“I have no trepidation having him come in and play if that’s what happens…He understands it and I want to put the ball back in the hands of somebody who’s been in it. If the doctor told me, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t put him out,’ I wouldn’t put him out there,” Rivera said.

Smith received the all-clear to return to football activities earlier this summer and made Washington’s 53-man roster as a result.

Now he’s just one play away from stepping onto the field for the first time in two years.

He’s made a remarkable recovery since suffering a spiral fracture in his leg and could take the next step in his comeback this weekend.