Ron Rivera Reveals Why Redskins Didn’t Pursue Cam Newton

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year contract with free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

After the Carolina Panthers released Newton, he sat on the open market for nearly two months. NFL analysts around the country wondered where he might land before he signed with New England.

The Washington Redskins were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Due to his connection with head coach Ron Rivera, it seemed like a logical fit for Newton.

However, the Redskins never spoke with Newton about a potential deal. On Wednesday afternoon, Rivera addressed why the team never made a play for his former quarterback.

Here’s what he had to say, via NBC Sports:

“That’s the benefit of being a new head coach is that we can be patient,” Rivera said. “We can put these guys through workouts and get to know what we have and feel good about it or don’t feel good about it. Then we have to go out and make some changes, but until we get that opportunity to know what we have, it would’ve been very hard to bring a guy in who’s had such a solid career, who was a league MVP at one time and expect the young guy to get his chances to grow.”

Bringing in Cam Newton could have stunted the growth of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Rivera clearly doesn’t want to jeopardize the future of the Redskins by not finding out what he has in the former Ohio State star.

Did Rivera make the right decision?