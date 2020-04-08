Ron Rivera Says 1 QB Would Have ‘Leg Up’ With Shortened Camp

Due to health concerns in the United States, the NFL might have to shorten its training camp to ensure that its season begins on time. If that happens, one quarterback on the Washington Redskins would have a “leg up” on the competition during camp.

Washington is expected to start Dwayne Haskins for the 2020 season. The front office selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, so there is clearly a major investment there.

The Redskins also upgraded their depth chart by sending the Carolina Panthers a fifth-round pick in exchange for Kyle Allen. He started in 12 games this past season, finishing with 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Head coach Ron Rivera shockingly revealed that Allen would have the “leg up” over Haskins and all other quarterbacks on the Redskins if training camp is shortened this summer.

From Sports Illustrated:

“If we were told, hey, you’ve got two weeks to go, I would feel very comfortable with Kyle,” Rivera said, “because here’s a guy that knows the system, has been in the system and could handle it for us for a period of time, and we’ll see how that goes. That’s kind of the thought process behind it for us.”

Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner was the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers last season, so Allen’s familiarity with the offensive scheme should give him an advantage going into camp.

Most fans in the nation’s capital would probably want to see Haskins as the team’s starter, but it’s possible that doesn’t happen.

Who do you think will start for the Redskins this fall?