Ron Rivera Thinks There’s 1 Advantage With No Preseason Games

The upcoming NFL season will look vastly different from years past. For starters, there will not be a preseason for teams to get a better understanding of their roster and work out any issues before Week 1.

COVID-19 affected the entire offseason, forcing the league to get rid of rookie camps and other offseason workout programs. As a result, the preseason had to be cut to give players a longer “ramp-up period” in training camp.

Not having a preseason will definitely hurt for coaches trying to figure out who should start at certain positions. However, there might be an advantage to it as well.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera believes that not having any preseason games allows his football team to remain a mystery heading into September.

“To me, the only advantage that we have is that we are a mystery,” Rivera told the media “Some of the teams that have the same coaches, those things are pretty much set.”

There are so many unknowns on Washington’s roster that no preseason games will probably hurt the team more than benefit it.

First things first, Rivera has to find out if Dwayne Haskins will be the starting quarterback. Behind him on the depth chart are Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.

Rivera is trying to place a positive spin on not having a preseason, but the reality is the team could use those exhibition games.