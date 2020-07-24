Ron Rivera Sends New Message To Washington Football Team Fans

Earlier this week, the Washington Redskins announced the new team name for the upcoming NFL season.

The team announced it will be called the “Washington Football Team.” The new nickname will act as a placeholder until an official new nickname is determined in the near future.

After changing the name – for now – head coach Ron Rivera made an appearance on “Good Morning Football.” Rivera addressed the team’s new name and delivered a special message for fans.

“The biggest thing, more-so than anything else is that we’re going to go out and try to play hard,” Rivera said on the show. “That’s one thing that will help us win football games.”

(Part 2) .@RiverboatRonHC joined #GMFB to talk about @WashingtonNFL's new name & uniforms, zero preseason games, players reporting to camp, @youngchase907 & more! Plus, he has a message for Washington Football Team's fans heading into 2020. pic.twitter.com/ltpSBj7DCs — GMFB (@gmfb) July 24, 2020

“We’ve gotta play hard. We’ve gotta go out and do the things we need to do to give ourselves an opportunity to win,” he continued. “We’re going to compete. We’re going to need the fans behind us too, we can’t do this by ourselves. Just because I got hired doesn’t mean things instantly change. We’ve got to work at change. Change is going to happen, but it’s going to happen gradually. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but if we can get them behind us, supporting us, it will help us.”

Rivera made it clear the team needs the support of fans if they’re going to turn the franchise around.

Will Washington finally produce a solid football team?