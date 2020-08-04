Ron Rivera Shares What He’s Seen From Washington QB Alex Smith

Washington quarterback Alex Smith continues to make progress in his comeback from the horrific leg injury he suffered two years ago.

Smith was cleared for football activities back on July 25 and one week ago, Washington head coach Ron Rivera indicated the veteran signal caller will have a chance to compete for the starting job once he passes a physical. This is an incredible turn of events considering just how badly Smith’s leg was mangled on November 18, 2018.

This morning, Rivera updated the media on Smith’s progress, saying that the 36-year-old quarterback went through all four team workouts last week and “had no residual effect.”

“He’s looked good, he really has,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “‘ll be honest, I was pleasantly surprised by how far along he really is. … He’s looked really fluid, he really has.”

It’s amazing to think about how far Alex Smith has come in the last 21 months. However, it’s also important to remember that there’s a major difference between going through football drills and playing in an actual game setting.

Smith won’t get a chance to do that in the preseason this year, which is why it’s tough to think he can actually put himself on the same level as Dwayne Haskins or Kyle Allen in the Washington quarterback competition.

Still, given his vast amount of experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in the NFL, he should at least be able to serve as a fine mentor/insurance plan at QB for Washington this season, provided he stays healthy of course.