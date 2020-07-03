Earlier today, the Washington Redskins announced that the team is undergoing a thorough review of its name. This decision came shortly after FedEx, the sponsor of the team’s stadium, requested that Dan Snyder changes the team’s name.

Washington has kept its current team name since 1933. Over the past few years, there have been plenty of people asking for the franchise to change its name since it’s been labeled an anti-Indigenous slur.

Snyder stated in the past that he’d never change the team’s name – those comments came back in 2013 to be exact. Things have considerably changed since then though, as all signs point to ownership making the right call in this scenario.

Ron Rivera shared his thoughts on this developing story. Despite steering clear from this topic in a recent interview on 670 The Score’s McNeil & Parkins Show, it sounds like he’s supportive of the team’s decision to conduct a review of its name.

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s comment about “honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military” has people speculating about Washington’s next team name.

As others have noted, and Ron Rivera perhaps nodded to, Washington could change its name to the “Redtails”, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen. Keep the same color scheme. Simple and easy. pic.twitter.com/5Jo0N0LoI7 — Carmaskle Dave (@CarmichaelDave) July 3, 2020

Fans have been on board with the team being called the Redtails ever since a Reddit user suggested the idea. Other suggestions include Generals, Skins and Warriors.

Do you think Rivera was hinting at the team’s next name?