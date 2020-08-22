Ron Rivera Has Named Washington’s Emergency Head Coach

Ron Rivera is not planning on missing any time this season despite his cancer diagnosis, but the Washington Football Team head coach knows precautions need to be made.

The veteran NFL head coach announced on Thursday night that he’s been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer. The cancer was reportedly caught in the early stages and is believed to be very treatable.

Rivera, 58, does not plan on missing any practices or games, but it’s possible his treatment could lead to that.

In the case of Rivera missing a game or practice, Washington has an interim head coach in place. Rivera has confirmed that it will be Jack Del Rio.

“He’s been through this before when he was with [John] Fox in Denver. So, we’ve got a guy who’s been a head coach in this situation before. That’s what the plan is,” Rivera told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

Del Rio, 57, is a former NFL head coach himself. He was the Jaguars’ head coach from 2003-11 and the Raiders’ head coach from 2015-17.

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. It’ll be televised on FOX.