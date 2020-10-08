Ryan Day Reacts To Dwayne Haskins Getting Benched

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team appear to be moving on from former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day thinks it could wind up being a blessing in disguise.

Solving the quarterback mystery is the least of the Washington Football Team’s problems at the moment. The overall roster simply lacks quality and depth. But as struggling organizations typically do, Washington believes a quarterback change will solve all its problems.

Haskins is heading to the bench for Week 5 when Washington takes on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. Quarterback Kyle Allen will get the start as Alex Smith serves as backup. Haskins clearly hasn’t impressed Rivera four weeks into the season. There were pre-season rumblings Rivera would end up making quarterback changes, so this isn’t the biggest surprise.

Ryan Day – Haskins’ college head coach – thinks Haskins will bounce back stronger than ever after Washington’s latest quarterback change.

“I know him. He’s resilient, he’s strong, he going to work through this,” Day said, via 247 Sports. “All great quarterbacks have gone through adversity and for him, he really didn’t face a ton of adversity when he was here. He kind of played behind J.T. (Barrett) and won the job and then kind of went to the NFL.”

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Dwayne Haskins eventually gets another crack at a starting gig in the NFL. But it looks unlikely that second chance will come with Washington.

Ron Rivera is moving forward with Kyle Allen, but even that seems like a band-aid on a wound needing much more attention. The Washington Football Team needs a new quarterback if it’s going to start competing for the NFC East.

As for Haskins, it looks like his time as the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team has come to a close.