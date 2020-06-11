Shirtless Photos Of Redskins DE Chase Young Are Intimidating

At 6-foot-5 and over 250 pounds, Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young already cuts an intimidating figure. But some recent shirtless photos of the former Buckeyes star show just what an incredible physical presence he has.

A professional photographer took to Twitter yesterday and showed off some of the best pictures of Young working out. The photos show that the 21-year-old pass rusher of a Greek god and can bench several hundred pounds.

Just about every inch of the young man is covered in muscles. He’s may even give fellow NFL workout warrior DK Metcalf a run for his money.

With a body like that, it’s no wonder he was able to drag opposing quarterbacks and running backs down to the ground with ease. He had 30.5 sacks, 98 tackles and 40.5 tackles for loss in 34 games for Ohio State.

Young’s dominance in college earned him fourth-place at the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting. It was the best performance by a defensive lineman since Ndamukong Suh.

Interestingly enough, Suh also ended up going No. 2 overall in the NFL draft.

Young will be tasked with bringing an extra pass rushing presence to a Washington defense that ranked 27th in 2019.

But with new head coach Ron Rivera bringing a defensive mind to the team, Young could thrive early and easily.

What kind of an impact will Chase Young have for WAshington as a rookie in 2020?