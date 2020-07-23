The Rock Has Name A Suggestion For Washington Football Team

Earlier this afternoon, the Washington Redskins announced an official decision on the team’s new name for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, owner Dan Snyder and company are rolling with the “Washington Football Team.” Schefter reported the name will serve as a placeholder until they decide on a permanent name at a later date.

Of course, former Redskins players, fans and other weighed in on the temporary name change. A former NFL player turned WWE superstar also added his voice into the mix.

Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a suggestion for the team’s new name. He thinks the team should be called the “Washington Ballers.”

Even though this name is clearly temporary, I appreciate the organization moving at an accelerated pace towards some progress prior to this @NFL season.

For the love of the game – I vote,

“WASHINGTON BALLERS”

You’re welcoooome!

*sang Maui style

😉💪🏾

https://t.co/6wpmDNAcgY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2020

Johnson, of course, is the star of HBO’s series “Ballers” which pits him as a former NFL player turned agent. It’s clear he likes the name enough for the Washington franchise to adopt it moving forward.

Several names have been floated around for the team. Some of of the most popular name changes include Warriors, Redhawks and Senators.

For now, though, owner Dan Snyder seems comfortable rolling with “Washington Football Team” for the upcoming season.

What should the new team name be?