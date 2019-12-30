The Spun

The Washington Redskins Are Cleaning House Today

A closeup of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins are seemingly leaving no stone unturned as the organizational overhaul continues.

In addition to team president Bruce Allen being fired, the team has canned longtime trainer Larry Hess. Hess had been with the franchise for 17 years.

Now, director of pro personnel Alex Santos has been let go, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Santos had been with the organization since 2006 and had served in his current role since 2014.

In addition to cleaning house, the Redskins are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to lead the team.

Rivera is expected to have a significant say in personnel decisions, according to reports.

The Redskins finished 3-13 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the fourth-straight season. In total, the franchise has made the playoffs only five times since Dan Snyder took over as team owner in 1999.


