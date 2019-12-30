The Washington Redskins Are Cleaning House Today

The Washington Redskins are seemingly leaving no stone unturned as the organizational overhaul continues.

In addition to team president Bruce Allen being fired, the team has canned longtime trainer Larry Hess. Hess had been with the franchise for 17 years.

Now, director of pro personnel Alex Santos has been let go, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Santos had been with the organization since 2006 and had served in his current role since 2014.

Multiple sources say director of pro personnel Alex Santos has been let go. #Redskins — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) December 30, 2019

In addition to cleaning house, the Redskins are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to lead the team.

Rivera is expected to have a significant say in personnel decisions, according to reports.

Julie Donaldson on Doc and Galdi: Ron Rivera To Seize Full Control of Player Personnel If Hired https://t.co/GzMyOYFkFj pic.twitter.com/bfNYrW9yHq — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) December 30, 2019

The Redskins finished 3-13 in 2019, missing the playoffs for the fourth-straight season. In total, the franchise has made the playoffs only five times since Dan Snyder took over as team owner in 1999.